Rajinikanth's entry into politics will not have any impact: Tamil Nadu minister

Minister for Cooperation Sellur K Raju on Saturday said that actor Rajinikanth's proposed party would not have any impact on Tamil Nadu politics and not everyone can be as successful as AIADMK founder M G Ramachandran or late J Jayalalithaa.

While speaking to reporters, Sellur K Raju said that Chief Minister K Palaniswami's wave was sweeping through the state and people knew who should rule in the Centre and the state.

Referring to Rajinikanth's decision to float a political party in January 2021 and face the assembly polls, he said, "Actors who were confined to their house until yesterday have come to the public domain today."

"Tamil Nadu politics will not see anything new with the entry of Rajinikanth," news agency PTI quoted the minister as saying.

The Minister further said the voters would teach a good lesson to the new entrants. "No one can enter politics and be successful like late MGR or Jayalalithaa... only those who toil for the people would emerge successful in the state," he added.

Rajinikanth's party to fight on all 234 seats

The political advisor of actor-turned-politician Rajinikanth, Tamilaruvi Manian, has said that their political party, which will be launched in January next year, will fight on all 234 seats in the next Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu.

While speaking to reporters in the city, Manian said, "We will contest on all 234 seats in next Assembly elections. Our politics will be spiritual politics unlike the politics of hatred, currently being practised. We will not slam anybody."

