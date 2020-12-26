The full statement from the hospital read, "Mr Rajinikanth who was admitted in the hospital yesterday is progressing well. He has had an uneventful night and his blood pressure is still on the higher side although under better control than yesterday. His investigations have not revealed anything alarming so far. He is scheduled for a further set of investigations today, reports of which will be available by the evening. His blood pressure medications are being titrated carefully and he will continue to be under close monitoring. He has been advised complete rest in view of his labile blood pressure and visitors are not being allowed to meet him. Based on his investigations and control of blood pressure, a decision on his discharge will be taken by the evening."