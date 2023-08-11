2 min read

Superstar Rajinikanth's action film Jailer released in theatres worldwide on 10 August, and it received mostly positive response from reviewers, trade analysts and the general public on Twitter, as expected. Nelson directed movie also stars Jackie Shroff, Shiva Rajkumar, Ramya Krishnan, Vinayakan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Vasanth Ravi, Yogi Babu and Mohanlal. Apart from the acting and starcast, the song Hukum also found a mention in several tweets and started trending on Twitter, reported Hindustan Times. Commenting on the movie, filmmaker Karthik Subbaraj wrote on Twitter, “#Jailer Speechless… Goosebumps... Thalaivaaaa on fire in every frame.. @Nelsondilpkumar extraordinary writing & Loved the Humour all thro @anirudhofficial Special blast @sunpictures cast and crew...Hat's off for Theri Massss Thalaivar Padam (extraordinary performance)." While film trade analyst Ramesh Bala claimed the film could break several box office records. He wrote, " “#Jailer [4/5] : The OG is Back! RIP All BO Records! If you are a #Thalaivar fan, you will watch 5 to 10 times.. Neutral fan will watch a minimum of 2 times.. #Thalaivar VERITHANAM (terrific) MAX! After #SureshKrishna , Director @Nelsondilpkumar has done the most Mass to #Thalaivar @anirudhofficial Theri Max.. " Industry tracker Manobala Vijayabalan also gave a thumbs up to the film and wrote, " “This is a MAMMOTH come back from Nelson Dilipkumar after an ultra disastrous outing with Joseph Vijay's #Beast. #Jailer #JailerReview #JailerFDFS."

Other reactions:

Social media influencer Amutha Bharathi looked impressed with the film. He wrote on Twitter, “#Jailer - Winner [#ABRatings - 3.75/5]. Superb first half & Above average second half. Few Lags in the second half!! It's Superstar #Rajinikanth's one man show. Interval & Climax were Goosebumps. Excellent response for #Mohanlal & #Shivarajkumar extended role. Anirudh BGM & Songs are backbone. Nelson has bounced back stronger this time."

He further added, "#Jailer - Though #Mohanlal and #Shivarajkumar have less space, their character was well driven. - Had equal mass opening shots like superstar #Rajinikanth - One mass scene. - Climax was a blaster." Praising Vinayakan, he wrote, “#Jailer - Appreciation post for Vinayakan. He carried the negative shade character very well and an interesting play was set up between him & superstar #Rajinikanth. Good finding from Nelson to cast in the movie."