Actor-turned-politician Rajinikanth, who was recently discharged from the Apollo Hospitals in Hyderabad, has announced that he won't be entering into electoral politics citing health reasons.

The Tamil mega-star said that he will continue to work for people. "I regret to inform that I am not going to launch a political party," the top actor said.

Taking to Twitter today, Rajinikanth said that he doesn't want to make the people who believe in him feel like a scapegoat, however, his recent health conditions have come as a warning.

The top actor has said that he takes the recent development over his health condition as a warning from God and he will not go ahead with his plans to take the political plunge for the Tamil Nadu assembly elections next year.

The latest development comes days after Rajinikanth was discharged from a hospital in Hyderabad where he was undergoing treatment after suffering from high blood pressure, severe hypertension and exhaustion.

Post-discharge from the hospital, the actor has been advised to take complete bed rest.

The superstar underwent treatment for three days before he returned to his Chennai residence.

The Hyderabad-based hospital has advised the actor to avoid stress and indulge only in minimal physical activities. The doctors, according to the hospital release has asked him to not perform any activities that may increase the risk of contracting coronavirus.

Rajinikanth had earlier announced his plans to launch his political party in January next year ahead of the Tamil Nadu assembly polls. However, days ahead of the launch of his party, the actor had to cancel the plans owing to his health condition.

