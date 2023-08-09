comScore
Rajinikanth's fans seek divine favour for new movie 'Jailer', hold special ceremony at temple
Superstar Rajinikanth's ardent fans, in an earnest display of devotion and anticipation, gathered at the Thiruparankundram Amman Temple ahead of the impending release of the megastar's new movie, Jailer. As the movie gears up to hit theatres on August 10, the charismatic actor's loyal followers sought divine blessings for its success in a special ceremony held at the revered temple in Madurai.

Marking their dedication to the superstar, fans carried out distinctive acts of worship, including a unique penance known as 'Man Soru', aimed at invoking blessings for the triumphant outcome of the upcoming film.

"I have been a Rajini fan for 40 years. From Rajini's Padayappa till today I have been doing various prayers for the success of Rajini's film. Today I am praying that Rajini's 169th film Jailer will be successful," one fan told ANI.

"On behalf of Madurai district, we prayed for the success of Rajini's film Jailer. Rajini is trying to make his fans good way. At the audio launch, Rajini told his fans not to drink and accordingly, we have taken a pledge not to drink," another said.

Rajini always strives to lead his fans in a positive direction, as per the fan. At the audio launch, he advised his fans to abstain from alcohol. Accordingly, fans have pledged to adhere to his counsel, he added.

Jailer, a highly anticipated action-packed entertainer, boasts a stellar ensemble cast including Priyanka Mohan, Shiva Rajkumar, Tamannaah Bhatia, Ramya Krishnan, and Yogi Babu, among others. The film's excitement has garnered such fervour that workplaces in Chennai and Bengaluru have declared August 10th as a holiday for employees, as earlier reported by LiveMint.

Rajinikanth's return to silver screen

Making a comeback to the silver screen, Jailer marks Rajinikanth's return following his last role in the 2021 movie Annaatthe. Although Annaatthe carried significant hopes, it fell short of the anticipated box office dominance that usually accompanies the presence of the seasoned superstar.

(With ANI inputs)

09 Aug 2023
