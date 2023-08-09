Rajinikanth's fans seek divine favour for new movie 'Jailer', hold special ceremony at temple1 min read 09 Aug 2023, 02:02 PM IST
Ahead of the release of Rajinikanth's film 'Jailer', his fans offered special prayers at Thiruparankundram Amman Temple.
Superstar Rajinikanth's ardent fans, in an earnest display of devotion and anticipation, gathered at the Thiruparankundram Amman Temple ahead of the impending release of the megastar's new movie, Jailer. As the movie gears up to hit theatres on August 10, the charismatic actor's loyal followers sought divine blessings for its success in a special ceremony held at the revered temple in Madurai.