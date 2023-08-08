Rajinikanth’s Jailer advance ticket booking: Numbers skyrocket for new movie as release date draws near2 min read 08 Aug 2023, 11:04 AM IST
Rajinikanth’s ‘Jailer’ advance bookings in the USA and India reach record-breaking numbers, generating immense excitement for the new movie.
The countdown has begun for the much-awaited action-packed spectacle, Jailer, starring none other than the legendary Rajinikanth. Directed by the talented Nelson Dilipkumar, this high-octane film is all set to hit screens on August 10 in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi languages, promising a cinematic treat for fans across the globe.