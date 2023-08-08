comScore
Rajinikanth's Jailer advance ticket booking: Numbers skyrocket for new movie as release date draws near
The countdown has begun for the much-awaited action-packed spectacle, Jailer, starring none other than the legendary Rajinikanth. Directed by the talented Nelson Dilipkumar, this high-octane film is all set to hit screens on August 10 in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi languages, promising a cinematic treat for fans across the globe.

Produced by Sun Pictures, Jailer has been generating immense excitement among audiences, both locally and internationally. Anticipation has reached a fever pitch, with predictions of a massive opening not only in India but also overseas. The movie's premiere in the USA, scheduled for August 9, has already been making waves, raking in impressive pre-sales figures.

The advance booking for Jailer premieres in the USA has soared past a staggering $500K ( 4.1 crore), a clear indicator of the immense interest and anticipation surrounding Rajinikanth's latest venture. 

Industry insiders are buzzing with projections of the film crossing the $1-million ( 8.2 crore) mark in premiere collections alone, possibly making it Rajinikanth's second million-dollar film at premieres, as per Sacnilk.

Also Read: Rajinikanth thanks 'Bharat Pratham' PM Modi, says 'symbol of Tamil power will shine in Parliament'

Back home in India, the excitement is no less fervent. The advance booking for the first day of Jailer screenings across India has already crossed a remarkable gross of 8.80 crore, as per Koimoi.

As the release date draws nearer, this figure is expected to witness a significant spike, possibly even touching the 10-crore milestone, the publication added. Impressively, the film has secured the second-highest position in terms of advance bookings for a Tamil film in 2023.

Also Read: Mohanlal to be seen in Rajinikanth-starrer ‘Jailer’

Rajinikanth's return to silver screen

Jailer marks Rajinikanth's return to the silver screen after his last appearance in the 2021 film Annaatthe. Despite high expectations, Annaatthe did not achieve the box office rampage anticipated from the veteran superstar. 

However, with the unprecedented buzz and anticipation surrounding Jailer, it appears that Rajinikanth is all set to reclaim his throne and captivate the hearts of fans once again.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and social media. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
Updated: 08 Aug 2023, 11:04 AM IST
