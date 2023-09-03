Rajinikanth's Jailer to hit Amazon Prime on September 7, clash with release of Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan1 min read 03 Sep 2023, 05:39 AM IST
Nelson Dilipkumar's crime drama film Jailer, starring Rajinikanth, is set to make its digital debut on Amazon Prime Video from September 7. The film, produced by Kalanithi Maran under Sun Pictures, has garnered immense success at the domestic as well as international box office. The digital release will also coincide with the theatrical release of Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan.