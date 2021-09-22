Rajiv Bansal to take over as civil aviation secretary from 1 October

NEW DELHI : Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer, Rajiv Bansal, who is currently the chairman and managing director of national carrier Air India Ltd, will take over as secretary, ministry of civil aviation (MoCA) following the retirement of incumbent Pradeep Singh Kharola on 30 September, Secretariat of the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet, ministry of personnel, public grievances and pensions department of personnel and training said in a statement on Wednesday.