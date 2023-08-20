Congress MP Rahul Gandhi paid tribute to his late father and former Prime Minister of India Rajiv Gandhi from the banks of Pangong Tso Lake in Ladakh on Sunday.

A prayer meeting was scheduled at the banks of Pangong Lake to mark the birth anniversary of former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi today.

Rahul Gandhi arrived in Leh to begin his two-day visit to the Union Territory on Thursday and later decided to extend his tour till August 25.

This is his first visit to Ladakh since Jammu and Kashmir were bifurcated into two Union Territories, Ladakh, and J-K, following the removal of Articles 370 and 35 (A) on August 5, 2019.

On Friday he interacted with youth in Leh.

Yesterday, the 53-year-old leader embarked on a bike ride to Pangong Tso in Ladakh.

He shared several pictures of his motorcycle expedition from Leh to Pangong on his social media account with the caption “On our way to Pangong Lake, which my father used to say, is one of the most beautiful places in the world."