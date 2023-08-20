Congress MP Rahul Gandhi paid tribute to his late father and former Prime Minister of India Rajiv Gandhi from the banks of Pangong Tso Lake in Ladakh on Sunday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

A prayer meeting was scheduled at the banks of Pangong Lake to mark the birth anniversary of former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi today.

Rahul Gandhi arrived in Leh to begin his two-day visit to the Union Territory on Thursday and later decided to extend his tour till August 25. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

This is his first visit to Ladakh since Jammu and Kashmir were bifurcated into two Union Territories, Ladakh, and J-K, following the removal of Articles 370 and 35 (A) on August 5, 2019.

On Friday he interacted with youth in Leh.

Yesterday, the 53-year-old leader embarked on a bike ride to Pangong Tso in Ladakh. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

He shared several pictures of his motorcycle expedition from Leh to Pangong on his social media account with the caption “On our way to Pangong Lake, which my father used to say, is one of the most beautiful places in the world."

According to PTI news agency, Rahul Gandhi will also watch a football match in Leh. Rahul has been a footballer player during his college days. Gandhi will be visiting Kargil district either on Monday or Tuesday.

He will also participate in the meeting of the 30-member Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC)-Kargil elections on August 25. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Congress and National Conference have forged a pre-poll alliance against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for the Kargil council polls scheduled to be held on September 10.

In January, the Congress leader visited Jammu and Srinagar during his Bharat Jodo Yatra. Again on a personal visit in February, he visited the Gulmarg ski resort.