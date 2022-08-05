Rajiv Gauba gets second one year extension as Cabinet Secretary

Gauba has also been credited for the work done by him during his stint in the ministry of environment and forest. A physics graduate from Patna University, he moved to the cabinet secretariat at a time when the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance government had scrapped Article 370, which grants special status to Jammu and Kashmir, with tension spilling over in the valley. He is seen as a key architect of Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019, which divided erstwhile state of J&K into two union territories.