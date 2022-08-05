Rajiv Gauba gets second one year extension as Cabinet Secretary

Rajiv Gauba gets second one year extension as Cabinet Secretary3 min read . 07:40 PM IST
Rajiv Gauba gets extension for another year as Cabinet Secretary to provide continuity in the top bureaucracy under the Modi administration
Government has approved extension in service to Rajiv Gauba, as Cabinet Secretary for a further period of one year beyond August 30, 2022.
This is the second extension for the 1982 batch, Jharkhand cadre IAS officer. Gauba was appointed cabinet secretary, a tenured post for two years, in August 2019. He was given first extension for one year in August 2021 with the term ending on August 30, 2022.
His extension order notification was issued by the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) on Friday after the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) headed by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi cleared it.
Before becoming the cabinet secretary, Gauba was the Home Secretary. He also served as the Secretary, Urban Affairs and Housing in the centre.
Gauba’s extension, which is meant to provide continuity in the top bureaucracy under the Modi administration, comes at a time when pressure points at developing in the economy over global cues and high inflation has kept food and fuel prices high.
His biggest challenge would be steer the economy on path of recovery and growth amidst talk of a larger global recession and flight of capital from the country.
The office of cabinet secretary, which is already involved in pushing up both public and private infrastructure investment in the country, will need to step up its act to see that investment cycle is not disturbed.
Reviving manufacturing under Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative and pushing up India’s position in ease of doing business index would be another task before him apart from managing and driving the bureaucracy on path of country’s growth and development.
For Gauba carrying forward reforms agenda would not be new as he has been credited as being the architect of labour reforms in Jharkhand. He has also been instrumental in bringing down violence in Left Wing Extremism (LWE) affected areas in the mineral rich state.
Gauba has also been credited for the work done by him during his stint in the ministry of environment and forest. A physics graduate from Patna University, he moved to the cabinet secretariat at a time when the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance government had scrapped Article 370, which grants special status to Jammu and Kashmir, with tension spilling over in the valley. He is seen as a key architect of Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019, which divided erstwhile state of J&K into two union territories.
His re-appointment also comes in the backdrop of the Narendra Modi-led government consistently resetting rules of engagement specifically with reference to the IAS which Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel famously called the “steel frame“ of India’s government apparatus.
The NDA government has also evolved its engagement matrix for the bureaucracy including the 360-degree review which goes beyond the officer’s annual confidential reports (ACR) to culling of non-performers.
Born in Punjab in 1958, Gauba was chief secretary of Jharkhand for 15 months before joining the urban development ministry on 1 April 2016. He also served as the collector and district magistrate of Nalanda, Muzaffarpur and Gaya districts in the undivided state of Bihar. He has also served on the board of IMF for four years.
