Rajiv Kumar appointed as Chief Election Commissioner, to assume charge on May 15

Rajiv Kumar appointed as Chief Election Commissioner, to assume charge on May 151 min read . 01:49 PM IST
Rajiv Kumar will assume charge on May 15 after incumbent Sushil Chandra demits office
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Rajiv Kumar will assume charge on May 15 after incumbent Sushil Chandra demits office
Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar was today appointed as the next chief election commissioner.
Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar was today appointed as the next chief election commissioner.
He will assume charge on May 15 after incumbent Sushil Chandra demits office on May 14, a notification issued by the Law Ministry said.
He will assume charge on May 15 after incumbent Sushil Chandra demits office on May 14, a notification issued by the Law Ministry said.
Law Minister Kiren Rijiju extended his best wishes to Kumar.
Law Minister Kiren Rijiju extended his best wishes to Kumar.
“In pursuance of clause (2) of article 324 of the Constitution, the President is pleased to appoint Shri Rajiv Kumar as the Chief Election Commissioner with effect from the 15th May, 2022. My best wishes to Shri Rajiv Kumar." In Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju tweeted.
“In pursuance of clause (2) of article 324 of the Constitution, the President is pleased to appoint Shri Rajiv Kumar as the Chief Election Commissioner with effect from the 15th May, 2022. My best wishes to Shri Rajiv Kumar." In Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju tweeted.