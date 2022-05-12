Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / News / India /  Rajiv Kumar appointed as Chief Election Commissioner, to assume charge on May 15

Rajiv Kumar appointed as Chief Election Commissioner, to assume charge on May 15

1 min read . 01:49 PM IST Livemint

Rajiv Kumar will assume charge on May 15 after incumbent Sushil Chandra demits office

Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar was today appointed as the next chief election commissioner.

He will assume charge on May 15 after incumbent Sushil Chandra demits office on May 14, a notification issued by the Law Ministry said.

Law Minister Kiren Rijiju extended his best wishes to Kumar.

“In pursuance of clause (2) of article 324 of the Constitution, the President is pleased to appoint Shri Rajiv Kumar as the Chief Election Commissioner with effect from the 15th May, 2022. My best wishes to Shri Rajiv Kumar." In Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju tweeted.

