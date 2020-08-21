Rajiv Kumar appointed as new election commissioner, to replace Ashok Lavasa

Rajiv Kumar appointed as new election commissioner, to replace Ashok Lavasa1 min read . 10:49 PM IST
The central government on Friday has appointed former finance secretary Rajiv Kumar as the new election commissioner. He will replace Ashok Lavasa, who resigned earlier this week.
Kumar will be appointed as the election commissioner "with effect from the date he assumes the office," the central government said in a statement.
A 1984-batch IAS officer from Jharkhand cadre, Kumar is a lover of Indian classical music and an avid trekker, has over three decades of experience in public policy and administration across various sectors. He has BSc and LLB degrees, along with a masters in public policy and sustainability.
