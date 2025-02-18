Rajiv Kumar, who oversaw the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and Assembly elections in several other states, demitted the office of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) on Tuesday and has termed the Election Commission of India (ECI) building as the "place of worship of democracy."

Several colleagues came to see-off Kumar, who was visibly emotional, as he left from the ECI for the last time as the CEC.

Rajiv Kumar had joined the poll panel as an Election Commissioner on September 1, 2020. He assumed the charge as the 25th CEC on May 15, 2022.

Meanwhile, Gyanesh Kumar will assume the office of the Chief Election Commissioner on Wednesday.

During his tenure as CEC, Kumar, who overseeing the conduct of elections in 31 states and union territories, often faced criticism of opposition parties and activists on several issues including the efficacy of Electronic Voting Machines, and complaints of voter list.

What Rajiv Kumar said: While leaving the Nirvachan Sadan, Rajiv Kumar said that this building is the place of worship of democracy.

“Through great hard work, it has amassed heritage in the last 75 years. I am very hopeful that in the time to come, this will rise higher than where it stands today. This is going to very capable hands. The new team will take it even higher,”

Further stating that the country's democracy will remain strong and intact, and will earn honour before the worldm Kumar added, “I hope that people will remember and learn lessons from Indian democracy and Indian elections. The biggest contribution towards this is by the voters and political parties. I wish all the best to everyone, all voters."

Who is new CEC Gyanesh Kumar — Gyanesh Kumar was the senior Union Home Ministry official.

— He played a key role in the government's move to abrogate provisions of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir.

— Kumar retired as Secretary in the Cooperation ministry in January 2024.

— He was appointed as an election commissioner in March 2024.

Rahul Gandhi on mid-night appointment Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who is also the Leader of opposition in Lok Sabha, on Tuesday said it is "disrespectful" and "discourteous" for the prime minister and home minister to have made a midnight decision to select the new CEC when the process of selection is being challenged in the Supreme Court.