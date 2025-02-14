With Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar's tenure ending on February 18, the Centre is likely to meet on Monday to finalise the name of the next CEC, said sources.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghan and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi are the members of the Selection Committee headed by the Prime Minister.

The panel also comprises of union Home Minister Amit Shah.

The meeting is likely to take place at the prime minister's official residence.

The panel will recommend a name from among the candidates shortlisted by a search committee.

The president will then appoint the next CEC based on the recommendation.

Gyanesh Kumar is the senior-most election commissioner after Rajiv Kumar,. His tenure is till January 26, 2029. Sukhbir Singh Sandhu is the other election commissioner.

So far, the senior-most election commissioner (EC) was elevated as CEC following the retirement of the incumbent. However, after a new law on appointments of the CEC and ECs came into force last year, a search committee shortlists names of five secretary-level officers for consideration by a prime minister-led panel for appointment to the posts.

Besides the CEC, a new EC could also be appointed to fill the vacancy created by Rajiv Kumar's retirement.

What Next for CEC Rajiv Kumar In January 2025, while addressing a presser to announce the Delhi Assembly elections, Rajiv Kumar revealed his intention to ‘detoxify’ himself and spend several months in solitude in the Himalayas post retirement.

“I will detoxify myself for the next four-five months, go to the deep Himalayas, be away from the glare of all of you. I need some 'ekant' (solitude) and 'swadhyay' (self-study),” said Kumar, sharing his post-retirement plans with an introspective touch.