Rajiv Pratap Rudy defeats Sanjeev Balyan in high-profile 'BJP vs BJP' Constitution Club elections

Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Rajiv Pratap Rudy maintained his 25-year-old dominance as secretary (administration) of the Constitution Club management. Rudy, the former Union Minister, prevailed over the challenge from fellow party leader Sanjeev Balyan in what many say was one of the club's most keenly contested elections in the national capital.

Advertisement

Amid celebration by his supporters, Rudy told reporters well past midnight on Tuesday that he had won by over 100 votes, and members from his panel, which drew from different parties, had also scored a win.

"It's a beautiful victory for all the parliamentarians and all those who came to vote and endorse the relentless effort of the team for thelast two decades... It's a beautiful experience," Rudy told reporters, news agency PTI reported.

After 25 rounds of counting, Rajiv Pratap Rudy got 354 votes while Sanjeev Balyan secured 290. Rudy also secured 38 postal ballots, bringing his total to 392 and winning by a margin of 102 votes.

The high-stakes election drew participation from marquee members, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah from the BJP and Chairperson of the Congress Parliamentary Party Sonia Gandhi.

Advertisement

Apart from Shah and Sonia, other prominent leaders who voted in the elections included BJP chief JP Nadda and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge.

The news agency said Incumbent Secretary (Administration) Rudy, a fifth-term Lok Sabha MP, faced a spirited challenge from Balyan, a two-term former Lok Sabha MP, but ended up winning with a comfortable margin.

"BJP vs BJP" battle The contest was projected as a "BJP vs BJP" battle due to the similar party background of the two main contestants.

Over 680 valid votes were cast out of the total electors of 1,295 current and former MPs, officials said, making it one of the highest turnouts for the election to the club's office-bearers.

Several Union ministers, including Piyush Goyal and Kiren Rijiju, and governors like Shiv Pratap Shukla of Himachal Pradesh, voted as contestants lobbied intensively to rally their supporters.

Advertisement

Rudy has been a dominant presence, winning several uncontested elections before Balyan, spurred by the support from some BJP leaders, with Lok Sabha MP Nishikant Dubey being the most visible campaigner, decided to test the Bihar leader's strength.

Also Read | Rajiv Pratap Rudy resigns amid reports of likely cabinet reshuffle

It is believed that members affiliated with the opposition party largely backed Rudy. Those of the BJP were split, with many favouring Balyan.

The elections included 14 members vying for the position of 11 executive members.

Both former Union ministers, Rudy and Balyan, may be from the same party but presented two contrasting personalities drawn from different social milieus.

Rudy vs Balyan Battle Rudy, a commercial pilot, is a suave and polished leader who is at home with social elites, mixing his urbane personality effortlessly with his background as a savvy parliamentarian who has got the better of the likes of Rabri Devi and her daughter Rohini Acharya in Lok Sabha elections from Saran.

Advertisement

Balyan, who is from western Uttar Pradesh, was a representative of rural sensibilities and grassroots ruggedness. Warm and upfront, he had his share of close friends in the BJP and outside.

That Rudy is a Thakur and his rival a Jat has given the contest an expected caste angle, but personal ties and behind-the-scenes manoeuvring played a big role in the final outcome. Rudy was on a familiar turf, and his long ties with the members turned out to be decisive.

It's a beautiful victory for all the parliamentarians and all those who came to vote and endorse the relentless effort of the team for the last two decades.

While Rudy had listed the addition of numerous facilities to the club and its modernisation under his tenure to seek another term, Balyan was rooting for a change. He claimed that the club should focus on catering to MPs and former MPs and not "outsiders" like IAS and IPS officers.

Advertisement

The Lok Sabha Speaker is the club's ex officio president, but the Secretary plays a crucial role in the facility's executive functioning.