Bharatiya Janata Party MP and former minister for civil aviation Rajiv Pratap Rudy recently captained a "special" flight that was carrying members of the standing committee on civil aviation and tourism.

In a video he shared on Twitter this Friday, Rudy is heard saying: "This is going to be a special and a unique flight. This is so because, in the history of the Indian parliament, this is possibly the first time that an MP is going to fly the standing committee of parliament on civil aviation and tourism."

Rudy, a commercial pilot, then goes on to list some of the BJP members present on the plane. He announces that former Bihar deputy CM Sushil Modi, former Uttarakhand chief minister Tirath Singh Rawat, BJP MP Manoj Tiwari and many MPs and their family members are present in the Indigo aircraft.

“On its own, it is a beautiful and historic day," he said.

The MP then introduces other crew members of the flight.

In the end, he requests the passengers to welcome the youngest flier amongst all of them -- Manoj Tiwari’s six-month-old daughter Sanvika.

“The smallest passenger today with us is little baby Sanvika, the youngest passenger who’s six months old and the daughter of Manoj Tiwariji. Let’s put our hands together for her first flight," he said.

Earlier on 13 July, Rudy flew another politician, Dravida Munnetra Kazahagam’s Dayanidhi Maran.

Maran shared the experience in a series of tweets.

"So you are travelling in this flight as well, said a person dressed in the Captain's uniform. I could not recognize him with his mask on, although his voice sounded familiar. I nodded my head, still wondering who it could be. He looked at me and his eyes gave away the smile behind the mask," he said.

Maran said he then realised that it was Rudy. He recalled that just two hours earlier, the two were part of intense discussions at the estimates committee. "I couldn't believe my eyes, seeing his transformation from a politician to a pilot."

"I was pleasantly surprised and told Rudyji that I couldn't believe that he was going to be the captain flying us from Delhi to Chennai," he further wrote.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.