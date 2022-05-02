Rajiv Ranjan replaces Mridul Saggar in monetary policy committee

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Ranjan has been with the central bank for over 33 years and was recently the head of the department of economic and policy research, a department aligned with the monetary policy and research function of RBI
The central board of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Monday approved the nomination of executive director Rajiv Ranjan as an ex-officio member of the monetary policy committee.
Ranjan replaces Mridul Saggar, who was reported to retire by end of April. According to his Linkedin profile, Ranjan has been with the central bank for over 33 years and was recently the head of the department of economic and policy research, a department aligned with the monetary policy and research function of RBI.
The 595th meeting of the central board of directors was held through video conferencing on Monday, RBI said.
Chaired by governor Shaktikanta Das, the meeting was attended by deputy governors Mahesh Kumar Jain, Michael Debabrata Patra, M. Rajeshwar Rao and other directors -- Satish K. Marathe, S. Gurumurthy, Revathy Iyer and Sachin Chaturvedi. That apart, Ajay Seth, secretary, Department of Economic Affairs also attended the meeting, RBI said.
The next meeting of the MPC is scheduled during 6-8 June and economists expect it to hike the repo rate by 25 basis points.
