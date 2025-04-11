Rajiv Yuva Vikasam Scheme 2025: How to apply for Telangana govt’s ₹4 lakh concessional loan, eligibility and more

Aiming to enhance economic self-sufficiency and entrepreneurship capabilities of the SC, ST, BC, Minority and EBC/EWS communities, the Telangana government has launched a new scheme called ‘Rajiv Yuva Vikasam Scheme 2025’.

Under the scheme, individuals from SC, ST, BC, Minority, and EBC/EWS communities in Telangana can take concessional subsidized loans of up to ₹4 lakh to start their own businesses. The programme is designed to help young people develop their economic potential by providing them with financial help to start a business.

Rajiv Yuva Vikasam Scheme 2025: Eligibility criteria Income: For Rural areas, the income of the individual should not exceed ₹1.5 lakh per annum, while for urban areas the amount limit has been set at ₹2 lakh per annum.

Documents required to show income proof: A candidate will have to show ration card details in the application form, and where a ration card is not available, the candidate will have to submit an income certificate issued by Meeseva.

Rajiv Yuva Vikasam Scheme 2025: Age limit For the scheme, the state government has set 21-55 years as age limit for non-agricultural schemes and 21-60 for the agricultural sectors.

Rajiv Yuva Vikasam Scheme 2025: Documents required Here are the details of the documents required, shared by the Telangana government

a) Aadhaar Card

b) Ration Card or Income Certificate

c) Caste certificate issued by the Telangana government

d) For the transport sector, a permanent driving license is a must

e) For agricultural purposes, a pattadar passbook is a must.

f) For PWDs - SADAREM certificate

g) Passport photographs

h) Also a vulnerable group certification is required, which should be certified by the Mandal level committee.

Rajiv Yuva Vikasam Scheme 2025: Conditions required a) One household – 1 self-employment scheme within a period of 5 years.

b) Preference would be given to

1) First-time applicants

2) Women candidates

3) PWD with minimum 5% disability

4) Kin of martyrs of Telangana agitation and SC sub classification agitation.

5) Candidate having existing skills in self-employment.

Rajiv Yuva Vikasam Scheme 2025: How to register a) Candidates should register on the OBMMS portal within the stipulated time frame.

b) Download the filled application form and submit a hard copy along with the required documents at Mandal Praja Palana Seva Kendralu (MPDP) office in Rural Areas) or Municipal Commissioner’s office/Zonal Commissioner Office (Urban Areas)

c) Connect with Mandal Praja Palana Seva Kendralu for assistance related to the online registration process.

d) Applicants may choose any activity of his choice which are viable financially.