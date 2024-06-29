Hello User
Business News/ News / India/  Rajkot airport canopy collapse: Canopy broke during maintenance work, say Aviation Ministry sources; repairing underway
Rajkot airport canopy collapse: Canopy broke during maintenance work, say Aviation Ministry sources; repairing underway

  • No person was injured in the canopy collapse incident at Rajkot airport.

A portion of the canopy at passenger pickup and drop area outside Rajkot airport terminal collapses amid rain, in Rajkot, Saturday, June 29, 2024.

Rajkot airport canopy collapse: The canopy collapse at Rajkot airport took place during the maintenance work to push out water accumulated in the Canopy, reported ANI quoting the Ministry of Civil Aviation Sources.

No person was injured in the incident.

The Ministry of Civil Aviation has also sought a detailed report into the matter.

The Rajkot incident comes a day after a canopy collapse at Delhi airport Terminal 1 killed one person and injured eight others.

