Rajkot airport canopy collapse: The canopy collapse at Rajkot airport took place during the maintenance work to push out water accumulated in the Canopy, reported ANI quoting the Ministry of Civil Aviation Sources. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

No person was injured in the incident.

The Ministry of Civil Aviation has also sought a detailed report into the matter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Rajkot incident comes a day after a canopy collapse at Delhi airport Terminal 1 killed one person and injured eight others.

