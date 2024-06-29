BREAKING NEWS
Rajkot airport canopy collapse: Canopy broke during maintenance work, say Aviation Ministry sources; repairing underway
- No person was injured in the canopy collapse incident at Rajkot airport.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Rajkot airport canopy collapse: The canopy collapse at Rajkot airport took place during the maintenance work to push out water accumulated in the Canopy, reported ANI quoting the Ministry of Civil Aviation Sources.
No person was injured in the incident.
The Ministry of Civil Aviation has also sought a detailed report into the matter.
The Rajkot incident comes a day after a canopy collapse at Delhi airport Terminal 1 killed one person and injured eight others.
3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!