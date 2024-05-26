Rajkot Fire: 27 dead, 1 missing, 30 ICU beds prepared, owner & manager of gaming zone being interrogated | Top 7 updates
Rajkot Fire: The death toll in the Rajkot gaming room fire has reached 27. Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghvi announced an SIT investigation has begun, with all officials summoned to the Collector's office for further action.
