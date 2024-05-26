Rajkot Fire: The death toll in the Rajkot gaming room fire has risen to 27, as per an ANI report. The fire broke out at a gaming zone in Rajkot, Gujarat, at around 4.30 pm on May 25, resulting in the loss of lives, including children .

Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghvi, who visited the site early on May 26, told ANI that an SIT investigation has been initiated in the matter, and "all investigations will begin today". He added that all officials have been summoned to the Collector's office early on Sunday, from where he will function.

"A very sad incident took place at Rajkot; many family members lost their loved ones, and many children have also died in the incident... SIT has been instructed to start the investigation by 3 am... all officials of those depts under which the responsibility of game zone construction lies have been instructed to be present at the Collector's office by 3 am today. All types of investigations will begin today itself, and soon, action will be taken to serve justice. After doing the inspection here, I will be sitting in the Collector's office," he told reporters.

Here are the top 7 Updates

One Person Missing in Fire: Sanghvi, who visited the site early on Sunday, told ANI that one person is still missing. "Our first priority is that... as per the information we have, one person is still missing, and it is our responsibility to look for the person. We are deploying maximum teams for that..." Sanghvi said.

ICU Beds Prepared for Injured: Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya condoled the deaths, which included children, and said that 30 ICU beds have been prepared at AIIMS Rajkot for the injured. "The news of the death of children and people due to fire in Rajkot is very sad. I express my deepest condolences to the families of those who died in this accident. 30 ICU beds have been prepared in AIIMS Rajkot for the best treatment of the injured. Instructions have also been given to AIIMS to provide full help," he said in a post on the social media site X (formerly known as Twitter).

Police Action Ongoing: Meanwhile, Rajkot Police Commissioner Raju Bhargava told ANI that police have taken two people — the gaming room owner and manager — for questioning. "The police action is underway. The owner and the manager of the TRP game zone have been taken to the police station for interrogation," Bhargava said.

Ex-gratia Announced: Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel announced on May 25 that the state government will provide ₹ 4 lakh ex-gratia to the families of the deceased and ₹ 50,000 to the injured.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel announced on May 25 that the state government will provide 4 lakh ex-gratia to the families of the deceased and 50,000 to the injured. SIT Investigation Ongoing: Speaking to ANI on the Rajkot fire tragedy, SIT Head Subhash Trivedi said a team has been formed and a "full probe" will be conducted. "It is an unfortunate incident... for the inquiry into this, an SIT team has been formed... which department has done what all, a full probe will be conducted on this. Who is responsible for this and what mistakes have happened, to prevent such incidents from happening in the future, what needs to be done, all these things, we will go to the root of the matter. A complete probe will be conducted..." he stated.

Fire Safety Inspections Initiated: The Gujarat Director General of Police has instructed the Commissioners of Police and District Superintendents of Police to inspect all game zones in the state and close those operating without fire safety permissions. This action is coordinated with the fire officers of the municipalities and the local system.

Condolences Pour In: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Droupadi Murmu, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and several other politicians expressed grief over the incident. Former Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani, who is in Punjab, said that the incident has taken place in his constituency, however, he is in constant touch with Rajkot. "I express my condolences. More than 25 people have died. Most of them were children who came to play games. Rescue work is our priority right now."

(With inputs from ANI)

