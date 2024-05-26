Rajkot Fire LIVE Updates: As many as 27 people have been killed in the Rajkot gaming room fire incident on Saturday. The fire broke out at a gaming zone in Rajkot, Gujarat, at around 4.30 pm on May 25, resulting in the loss of lives, including children. Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghvi, who visited the site early on May 26, told ANI that an SIT investigation had been initiated. He added that all officials have been summoned to the Collector's office early on Sunday, from where he will function.
Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel announced on May 25 that the state government will provide ₹4 lakh ex-gratia to the families of the deceased and ₹50,000 to the injured. Rajkot Police Commissioner Raju Bhargava told ANI that police have taken two people — the gaming room owner and manager — for questioning.
Catch all the LIVE updates on Rajkot fire incident here,
Union Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya has said that 30 ICU beds have been prepared in AIIMS Rajkot to provide treatment to the people injured in the Rajkot fire tragedy which claimed 27 lives.
In a post on X, Mandaviya also expressed his deepest condolences to the grieved families who lost their dear ones.
"The news of the death of children and people due to fire in Rajkot is very sad. I express my deepest condolences to the families of those who died in this incident," said Mandaviya.
"30 ICU beds have been prepared in AIIMS Rajkot for the best treatment of the injured. Along with this, instructions have also been given to AIIMS to provide full help, "he added in the post.
Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel along with Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi takes stock of the situation at TRP game zone in Rajkot where a massive fire broke out yesterday claiming the lives of 27 people.
The head of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) formed to investigate the Rajkot fire tragedy case on Sunday said that a detailed probe will be conducted and responsible persons will be identified.
A massive fire broke out at a gaming zone in Gujarat's Rajkot city on May 25 evening resulting in the loss of 27 lives including children.