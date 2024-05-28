Gujarat police arrest another partner of Rajkot TRP game zone where fire killed 27 people. Dhaval Thakkar, proprietor of Dhaval Corporation and the primary suspect, was apprehended in Rajasthan.

The Gujarat police have arrested another partner of the Rajkot-based TRP game zone, where a tragic fire last week killed 27 people, an official told PTI on May 28.

Dhaval Thakkar, the proprietor of Dhaval Corporation, which operated the TRP game zone alongside five partners of Raceway Enterprises, was apprehended in Abu Road, Rajasthan. Banaskantha Superintendent of Police Akshayraj Makwana confirmed the arrest.

Here's the top 10 updates about the case so far: Dhaval Thakkar, the primary suspect in the Rajkot TRP Game Zone fire, hails from Abu Road, Rajasthan, as per a Hindustan Times report. He absconded following the outbreak of the fire.

So far, four individuals have been arrested in connection with the fire at the game zone. Thakkar's arrest follows the detention of Yuvrajsinh Solanki and Rahul Rathod, partners in Raceway Enterprises, and game zone manager Nitin Jain. They were all remanded in 14-day police custody by a Rajkot court on Monday, May 27.

The police have filed an FIR against six people: Thakkar, Solanki, Rathod, and Raceway Enterprises partners Ashoksinh Jadeja, Kiritsinh Jadeja, and Prakashchand Hiran. Also Read | How the Fire started at Rajkot's Game Zone that killed 27; new video emerges

They face charges under several sections of the Indian Penal Code, including 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide), 337 (causing hurt by an act endangering life or personal safety), 338 (causing grievous hurt endangering life or personal safety), and 114 (presence when an offence is committed).

Special public prosecutor Tushar Gokani informed journalists that during court proceedings, Yuvrajsinh Solanki attempted to feign remorse but his behaviour quickly changed. He initially appeared sorrowful upon entering the court but soon began laughing and engaging in arguments with the court personnel.

Gokani highlighted that the accused displayed evasive behaviour during questioning and document submission, which led to the request for further police custody.

Meanwhile, the state government transferred the civic chief, police commissioner and two other IPS officers for the incident. Gujarat has replaced Rajkot Police Commissioner Raju Bhargava with 1999 batch IPS officer Brijesh Kumar Jha. The government also transferred Vidhi Choudhary, Additional Commissioner of Police (Administration, Traffic and Crime) to Rajkot City, and Sudhirkumar J Desai, DCP-Zone 2, Rajkot. Also Read | Rajkot Game Zone fire: Gujarat HC rebukes civic body, ‘Sleeping for 4 years?’

The state government has established a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the incident.

The Gujarat government has also announced an ex gratia payment of ₹ 4 lakh to the families of each deceased person.

The central government has also promised an ex gratia of ₹ 2 lakh to the next of kin of each deceased individual. (With inputs from PTI)

