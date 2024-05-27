Rajkot fire: Gujarat HC rebukes civic body, ‘Sleeping for 4 years?’

The Gujarat High Court on Monday rebuked Rajkot civic body over the Game Zone fire incident which claimed 27 lives. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Have you gone blind? Did you fall asleep? Now we do not trust the local system and the state government," the court slammed after civic body said that the gaming centre was built on unauthorised land and that a hearing regarding fire safety had been on for four years.

The Gujarat High Court on Sunday took suo motu cognisance of the fire tragedy, terming it a prima facie "man-made disaster". The HC noted a stock of highly inflammable materials such as petrol, fibres and fibreglass sheets were stored at the facility.

Rajkot fire: five officials suspended by Gujarat government Meanwhile, the Gujarat government on Monday ordered the suspension of five officials, including two police inspectors and civic staff, with immediate effect for negligence in connection with the Rajkot game zone fire.

The officials have been held responsible "for their gross negligence in allowing this game zone to operate without necessary approvals," stated a government release.

Notably, it has emerged the facility, where the blaze erupted on Saturday, was operated without the fire NOC (no objection certificate).

"The game zone had received permissions from the roads and buildings department. It had also submitted a proof of fire safety equipment to obtain the fire NOC which was under process and not yet completed," Rajkot Police Commissioner Raju Bhargava told reporters on Sunday.

The fire at the TRP game zone in Nana-Mava locality of Rajkot on Saturday evening killed 27 persons including children.

(With inputs from agencies)

