A total of six people have been arrested so far in the Rajkot hospital video leak case involving the collecting and selling of indecent footage of women, reported Times of India.

The six arrested people – the alleged mastermind Prajwal Taili from Latur in Maharashtra, Praj Patil from Sangli, Chandraprakash Phoolchand from Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh, Parit Dhamelia from Surat, Vaibhav Mane from Sangli, and Ryan Pereira from Vasai – were allegedly part of a large-scale CCTV hacking racket.

Investigations found that the accused stole around 50,000 videos in nine months, said the police.

According to a TOI report, Lavina Sinha, DCP-Cybercrime, said on Sunday: "The accused used hacking tools and stole at least 50,000 videos in nine months, which include footage from schools, factories, colleges, corporate houses and even bedrooms."

The three newly arrested suspects Parit Dhamelia, a BCom graduate with foreign training in CCTV hacking; Vaibhav Mane, a BTech in computer science; and Ryan Pereira, a management studies student – were involved in hacking CCTV cameras at public places. They were apprehended from Sangli and Surat based on technical analysis and human intelligence, she added.

The matter came to light when cybercrime officials found indecent videos from a Rajkot hospital during a suo motu investigation.

On February 17, the Ahmedabad cybercrime branch lodged an FIR against unidentified persons after videos of women patients being examined by doctors inside the labour room of a hospital were circulated on Telegram and YouTube.

Later, the cybercrime branch learnt that the videos were part of a CCTV footage of a Rajkot-based hospital, Payal Maternity Home.

The accused had “employed three different software programs to hack CCTV systems, using brute force attacks to access unsecured IPs and ports,” said the report.

The DCP said they primarily engaged in voyeurism and learned hacking techniques from different Telegram channels run by foreign nationals and from video tutorials. Besides CCTV hacking, they also used hidden cameras and cellphones to shoot indecent videos of women. To hide where they operated from, they used VPNs that showed their locations as Romania and Atlanta.