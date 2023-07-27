Rajkot International Airport inauguration: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Rajkot International Airport on Thursday. “The total cost for the construction of the airport came out to be approximately ₹1,500 crore. The runway here is 3,000 m long, so big aircraft can land here. There is also scope for expansion, if needed, in the future…," Chairman of the Airport Authority of India , Sanjiv Kumar said.

Key details of Gujarat's Rajkot International Airport

1)The Greenfield Airport has been developed in a total land area of more than 2500 acres and at a cost of more than ₹1400 crore.

2)The new airport has an amalgamation of modern technology and sustainable features.

3) The terminal building is GRIHA -4 compliant (Green Rating for Integrated Habitat Assessment) and the New Terminal Building (NITB) is equipped with various sustainability features like Double Insulated Roofing System, skylights, LED Lighting, Low Heat Gain Glazing, etc., the press release stated.

4)The design of the terminal of the airport is inspired by Rajkot’s cultural vibrancy

5)Rajkot International Airport will depict art forms from Lippan art to Dandiya dance through its dynamic external façade and splendid interiors

6)The Airport will be the epitome of the local architectural heritage and will reflect the cultural glory of art and dance forms of the Kathiawar region of Gujarat.

7)The new airport in Rajkot will contribute towards the development of the local automobile industry of Rajkot

8) It also encourages trade, tourism, education, and industrial sectors throughout Gujarat, the Prime Minister's Office said in the press release.

9) The construction of the new greenfield airport is the result of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between the Airport Authority of India and the Civil Aviation Department of the Government of Gujarat.

10) The foundation stone for the international airport was laid by the Prime Minister during the Bhoomipujan ceremony on 7 October 2017, held in Hirasar village, near Chotila.

PM Modi in Rajkot

Prime Minister will also inaugurate development projects worth over ₹860 crore. Sauni Yojana Link 3 Package 8 and 9 will help further strengthen irrigation facilities and provide drinking water benefits for the Saurashtra region. Upgradation of Dwarka RWSS will help provide adequate and potable water to villages by pipeline. Other projects being taken up include the Conservation, Restoration & Development of Uparkot Fort Phase I & II; the construction of a water treatment plant; sewage treatment plant; flyover bridge, among others.