Rajkot International Airport inauguration: Design, key details of Gujarat's Greenfield airport. Ten things to know2 min read 27 Jul 2023, 07:39 AM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi to inaugurate Rajkot International Airport, built at a cost of ₹1,500 crore. The airport features modern technology and sustainable features, and reflects Rajkot's cultural vibrancy
Rajkot International Airport inauguration: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Rajkot International Airport on Thursday. “The total cost for the construction of the airport came out to be approximately ₹1,500 crore. The runway here is 3,000 m long, so big aircraft can land here. There is also scope for expansion, if needed, in the future…," Chairman of the Airport Authority of India, Sanjiv Kumar said.
