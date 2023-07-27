Rajkot International Airport inauguration: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Rajkot International Airport on Thursday. “The total cost for the construction of the airport came out to be approximately ₹1,500 crore. The runway here is 3,000 m long, so big aircraft can land here. There is also scope for expansion, if needed, in the future…," Chairman of the Airport Authority of India, Sanjiv Kumar said.

