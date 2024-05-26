Rajkot's TRP Game Zone manager arrested, FIR against 6 partners

A day after the tragic TRP game zone fire incident, the Rajkot police have arrested the entertainment facility's manager Nitin Jain, reported PTI. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Apart from this, the police also arrested Yuvrajsinh Solanki, a partner in the Raceway Enterprise, which operated the TRP game zone, confirmed Rajkot Deputy Commissioner of Police (crime) Parthrajsinh Gohil.

Among others, the police also registered FIR against Dhaval Corporation proprietor Dhaval Thakkar, Raceway Enterprise partners Ashoksinh Jadeja, Kiritsinh Jadeja, Prakashchand Hiran, Yuvrajsinh Solanki and Rahul Rathod. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

All the accused have been booked under Indian Penal Code sections 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide), 337 (causing hurt by an act that endangers life or personal safety of others), 338 (causing grievous hurt to a person by doing an act that endangers their life or personal safety) and 114 (someone present when offence is committed), as per the FIR.

According to the FIR, to create a game zone, the accused persons erected a 50-metre wide and 60-metre long structure with the height of around two-three storey building using metal sheet fabrication.

The FIR added that they did not have a proper fire fighting equipment and had not obtained the no-objection certificate (NOC) from the local fire department. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Though two accused in the FIR have been arrested, the crime branch have formed four different teams to nab the four absconding accused. The probe has been handed over to the crime branch and a Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Rajkot police headed by Joint Additional Commissioner of Police Vidhi Chaudhary, added Rajkot Police Commissioner Raju Bhargava.

The Gujarat government has also formed a five-member SIT headed by state Additional Director General of Police Subhash Trivedi to probe the incident.

With agency inputs. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

