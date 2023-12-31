Rajkumar Hirani speaks on 'Dunki' Box office numbers: ‘Happy with response, don't make movies with…’
Filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani said that the commercial success should not dictate a filmmaker's vision, adding that he focuses on telling a human story rather than chasing box office numbers.
Dunki" director Rajkumar Hirani said that the commercial success of the film does matter but filmmaker can’t focus on it and let it colour their vision. While speaking in an interview with news agency PTI, the director further said that he is happy that people have praised his efforts to tell a human story at a time audiences are flocking to action movies.