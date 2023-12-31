Dunki" director Rajkumar Hirani said that the commercial success of the film does matter but filmmaker can’t focus on it and let it colour their vision. While speaking in an interview with news agency PTI, the director further said that he is happy that people have praised his efforts to tell a human story at a time audiences are flocking to action movies. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Dunki is based on the illegal migration of people who travel through the dangerous ‘donkey route’ in search of a better life.

Dunki is based on the illegal migration of people who travel through the dangerous 'donkey route' in search of a better life.

The film also stars Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal and Boman Irani and has so far earned ₹176.47 crore net in India collection. Speaking of worldwide collection, the film has so far collected ₹340 crore.

In a Zoom interview with PTI, Hirani said, "Of course, commercial success matters to me but I try not focus on it at all because the moment you start focusing on it, then you start colouring the kind of film you want to make.…"

"I take three or four years to make a film. This time I took five years to make a story. It should be like... let me make this film whatever the fate of the film is. Sometimes you will get a universal audience, sometimes you will get an audience which is in smaller pockets. India is a massive country and there will be all kinds of audiences liking all kinds of films," Hirani added as quoted by the agency.

Further adding, he said that he was not scared at all while making "Dunki" and added that one should ever worry about box office numbers.

"It's an Indian story which in Hindi cinema no one thought about. I’m happy with the response. Sometimes it will be massive, sometimes it will be different. It is a successful film and people are going for it and people are liking it. I don’t think one should ever worry about box office numbers. If the attention is there, then it’s a big trap," he said.

“What scares him", he said, is audience expectation.

"I get scared... people expect that 'jo pehle banaya tha wohi humko dekna hai' (We want to something similar to what we saw earlier). With every film, I'm always jumping genres and trying to make something different -- from 'Munnabhai' to '3 Idiots' to 'PK', 'Sanju' and this," he added.

As a storyteller, Hirani said his goal is to scout for unique subjects and it’s the most difficult task.

"For 100 years, cinema has been made and now people are exposed to world cinema and they see all kinds of films, so to find a subject that has not been dealt with is always difficult."

"Dunki" references village homes in Punjab which have concrete planes on their rooftops.

"I initially saw one plane on top of a house and I was like, ‘why are they making these planes on top of the house?' Then I discovered that this is kind of a status symbol for people whose children are abroad. Then I dived into it," he said.

Home is an emotion for Nagpur-based Hirani, and he said he could understand the desire to move out of a place for better work opportunities.

According to Hirani, "Dunki" is also a story of coming back home.

“Most of these people leave their homes eventually to come back, nobody leaves a home thinking that will permanently settle there. They will be like, ‘We will go there, make money and come back and retire in my own country’ but most don't. So, to me, home is a great emotion and that was more inspiring," the filmmaker said.

During his research for “Dunki", Hirani found there are many English-speaking classes in Punjab where students learn the language in order to fulfil their dream of getting a visa.

It's an interesting world, the director said, adding that he met many people, who followed the donkey route and even attended English-speaking classes in disguise.

"During COVID-19, I went to Punjab and sat in all those English-speaking classes. I would put on a mask and go there and attend it and I would be like, 'I want to do a trial class'. I went to those villages and many of them have become empty as there are just older people staying there, and no young people. I met a lot of people there, families, children and saw those aircraft on top of the houses," he added.

Working with Shah Rukh Khan, who was his first choice for his 2003 directorial debut “Munna Bhai M.B.B.S" and 2009 hit “3 Idiots", has been a long-cherished dream.

More than him, his mother was happy he was finally collaborating with the superstar.

“After my last film ‘Sanju’, we started meeting more often. During COVID-19 times when not much work was happening, he asked me, ‘What are you working on?’ I said, ‘I’ve these two-three ideas.’ I narrated all the ideas to him and he got fascinated with this one and he was like, if this one develops then let’s do it.

"So, it happened organically. All I can say is I had complete joy working with him. As Abhijat (Joshi, writer) describes Shah Rukh, he says, ‘This man is pure love’. I had a very happy experience of not only working with him as an actor but also as a human being."

According to Hirani, the role of Hardy, who is not fluent in English, was challenging for Shah Rukh.

“This role comes naturally for other actors like Taapsee (Pannu) is a sardarni, most of the other actors are Punjabi, they have lived in Punjab like Balli (Anil Grover), Buggu (Vikram Kochhar), Vicky (Kaushal). Shah Rukh was the only actor who is an urban person and has (played) urban roles (before) and he would say, ‘How would you make the world believe that I can’t speak English in the film?’.

"For him, it's the most challenging thing and I’ve seen him walk that extra mile and work very hard. My phone is full of videos that he had sent me where he is rehearsing every day before the shoot. He didn’t leave one stone unturned," Hirani said.

(With PTI inputs)

