Prime Minister Narendra Modi today released a commemorative coin of ₹100 in honour of Rajmata Vijaya Raje Scindia, through a virtual ceremony. The special coin minted by the Ministry of Finance is being released in celebration of her birth centenary.

"We learn from the life of #RajmataScindia that one does not have to be born in a big family to serve others. All that is needed is love for the nation and a democratic temperament: PM Modi," Office of the Prime Minister of India tweeted.

"The life and work of #RajmataScindia was always connected to the aspirations of the poor. Her life was all about Jan Seva: PM Modi," PMO Office said in another tweet.

She was a Jana Sangh leader and one of the founding members of the BJP.

"Tomorrow, 12th October is the Jayanti of Rajmata Vijaya Raje Scindia. On this special day, commemorative coin of ₹100 would be released at 11 AM. This is a part of her birth centenary celebrations and is yet another occasion to pay tributes to her great personality," Prime Minister Narendra Modi had earlier tweeted

Coming from a royal family, Scindia was one of the major faces of the saffron party and vocal proponent of its core Hindutva issues.

She was born on October 12, 1919. Her daughter Vasundhara Raje and grandson Jyotiraditya Scindia are senior BJP leaders.

