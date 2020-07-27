Rajnath and his Indonesian counterpart resolve to expand defence ties

Exports of the BrahMos cruise missile, manufactured jointly by India and Russia to Indonesia and ways to deepen maritime security cooperation figured in the talks between Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and his Indonesian counterpart General Prabowo Subianto, two people familiar with the development said. Subianto is in New Delhi on a visit despite the coronavirus pandemic that has severely restricted travel among countries. The visit comes in the midst of tensions between India and China on their common border. Earlier this year, tensions had brewed between China and Indonesia over the former exerting claims over the Natuna islands in the South China Sea. The tensions in the region escalated when Chinese fishing boats and coast guard vessels were seen in the waters around the islands that China says are part of its territory. News reports had said that Indonesian President Joko Widodo visited Natuna islands to make a statement that he would not give up the islands and deployed fighter jets and warships in the region.