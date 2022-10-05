Rajnath celebrates Dussehra with ITBP jawans, performs ‘Shastra Puja’

Singh applauded the contribution of armed and paramilitary forces in ensuring the security and economic progress of the nation. The defence minister said that interacting with the men and women in uniform is always a source of motivation
New Delhi: Defence minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday performed ‘Shashtra Puja’ to mark the celebrations of Vijaya Dashami, or Dussehra. Singh performed the rituals with the weapons at the Auli Military Station in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli. Army Chief General Manoj Pande was also present during the ceremony.
“This secure environment, has enabled India to pursue economic development and achieve new heights of progress under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi," the minister said.
