Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Switch to the app Download App
Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  Rajnath celebrates Dussehra with ITBP jawans, performs ‘Shastra Puja’

Rajnath celebrates Dussehra with ITBP jawans, performs ‘Shastra Puja’

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. (File Photo: PTI)
1 min read . 01:45 PM ISTSaurav Anand

Singh applauded the contribution of armed and paramilitary forces in ensuring the security and economic progress of the nation. The defence minister said that interacting with the men and women in uniform is always a source of motivation

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

New Delhi: Defence minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday performed ‘Shashtra Puja’ to mark the celebrations of Vijaya Dashami, or Dussehra. Singh performed the rituals with the weapons at the Auli Military Station in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli. Army Chief General Manoj Pande was also present during the ceremony.

New Delhi: Defence minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday performed ‘Shashtra Puja’ to mark the celebrations of Vijaya Dashami, or Dussehra. Singh performed the rituals with the weapons at the Auli Military Station in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli. Army Chief General Manoj Pande was also present during the ceremony.

Singh applauded the contribution of armed and paramilitary forces in ensuring the security and economic progress of the nation. The defence minister said that interacting with the men and women in uniform is always a source of motivation

Singh applauded the contribution of armed and paramilitary forces in ensuring the security and economic progress of the nation. The defence minister said that interacting with the men and women in uniform is always a source of motivation

“This secure environment, has enabled India to pursue economic development and achieve new heights of progress under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi," the minister said.

“This secure environment, has enabled India to pursue economic development and achieve new heights of progress under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi," the minister said.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.