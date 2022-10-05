Rajnath celebrates Dussehra with ITBP jawans, performs ‘Shastra Puja’

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. (File Photo: PTI)

1 min read . 01:45 PM IST

Singh applauded the contribution of armed and paramilitary forces in ensuring the security and economic progress of the nation. The defence minister said that interacting with the men and women in uniform is always a source of motivation