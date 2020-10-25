Rajnath dedicates BRO road in East Sikkim to the nation

He enumerated the government’s drive towards progressing infrastructure development in far flung areas not only enhance defence preparedness but also fostering socio-economic development of the region. Reiterating the Centre’s resolve to speed up infrastructure development in alignment with Prime Minister’s Act North East policy, the Minister highlighted the pace at which construction of the alternate alignment, which had been held up since commencement in 2009, was facilitated over the last two years. The Chief Minister of Sikkim Prem Singh Tamang brought out the positive impact the new alignment that will be boosting tourism as well as the socio-economic development of the state. Emphasising that tourism is the main bulwark of the state’s economy, the Chief Minister was highly appreciative of the BRO and the Central Government for completing the road expeditiously.