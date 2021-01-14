OPEN APP
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh inaugurates a 'Webinar on Atal Tunnel' in New Delhi on Monday. (ANI Photo)
Rajnath delivers a veiled message to China with 'superpower' remark in Bengaluru

1 min read . Updated: 14 Jan 2021, 06:29 PM IST Staff Writer

  • The Defence minister insisted that India never wanted conflict with any nation and preferred to maintain peace and friendly ties
  • The minister's comment came even as the conflict between India and China entered its ninth month

In an indirect warning to China, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday said that India does not want a war, but its soldiers are capable of giving befitting reply if any 'superpower' hurts the country's pride.

"We don't want war and we are in favour of protecting everyone's security but I want to say this in clear terms that if any superpower wants to hurt our pride then our soldiers are capable of giving them a befitting reply," Singh said on the occasion of Armed Forces Veterans Day at Indian Air Force's HQ Training Command.

The Defence minister insisted that India never wanted conflict with any nation and preferred to maintain peace and friendly ties with its neighbours.

Referring to the standoff with China, he said the Indian soldiers displayed exemplary courage and patience and if that can be narrated then every Indian will feel proud.

The minister's comment came even as the conflict between the countries entered its ninth month, with soldiers holding forward positions at friction points in extreme weather conditions.

Talking about the 48,000 crore defence deal cleared by the Centre on Wednesday, Singh said, "We have given approval for the acquisition of 83 indigenous LCA Tejas fighter jets from HAL. This decision will help generate more than 50,000 job opportunities in the country."

The Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi approved the largest indigenous defence procurement deal to buy 83 LCA Tejas Mark1A fighter jets.

The deal would strengthen the Air Force's fleet of the homegrown fighter jet. Singh had earlier called the deal "game-changer for self-reliance".

