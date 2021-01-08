Rajnath launches portal for items to be purchased against firm demand from CSD

OPEN APP
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday launched the Online Portal https://afd.csdindia.gov.in/ for purchase of items Against Firm Demand (AFD) from CSD Canteens. "The objective of the launch of this Online Portal is to enable about 45 lakh CSD beneficiaries including serving and retired persons from armed forces and serving civilian defence employees to purchase AFD-I items (like Cars, Motorcycles, Washing machines, TVs, Fridges etc) from the comfort of their home," said Ministry of Defence in an official release.

Appreciating the launch of this portal, Singh conveyed the commitment of the government towards the welfare of all jawans and officers of armed forces and the veterans. He complimented the entire team for the successful completion of this project. Singh said that the project was in line with the vision of Digital India, enunciated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The ceremony was held at New Delhi. Live streaming of delivery of cars/ motorcycles was done from Mumbai, New Delhi, Ahmedabad and Jaipur for those who booked them during the trial run of the portal afd.csdindia.gov.in, which has been formally launched now and will facilitate faster and hassle-free experience to all the beneficiaries.

Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Karambir Singh, Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria and Defence Secretary Dr. Ajay Kumar along with other dignitaries attended the function.

