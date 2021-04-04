Subscribe
Home >News >India >Rajnath pays tribute to security personnel killed in Chhattisgarh's Naxal attack

Rajnath pays tribute to security personnel killed in Chhattisgarh's Naxal attack

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.
1 min read . 02:49 PM IST ANI

  • At least 22 security personal have lost their lives in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur Naxal attack on Saturday.
  • Around 31 sustained injuries in the encounter in Bijapur on Saturday

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday paid tribute to the security personnel killed in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur Naxal attack and said their sacrifice will never be forgotten.

"Tributes to our courageous security personnel who were killed in action while fighting against the Left Wing extremists at Sukma-Bijapur border in Chhattisgarh. They fought with utmost courage and their sacrifice will never be forgotten. My deepest condolences to their families," Singh tweeted.

At least 22 security personal have lost their lives in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur Naxal attack on Saturday.

"22 security personnel have lost their lives in the Naxal attack at Sukma-Bijapur in Chhattisgarh," said Bijapur Superintendent of Police, Kamalochan Kashyap.

Around 31 sustained injuries in the encounter in Bijapur on Saturday, Chhattisgarh Police said. (ANI)

