Rajnath Singh arrives in Ladakh for three-day visit, lauds army veterans

India last year in May detected Chinese troops inside its territory sparking tensions that have now lasted almost 14 months. In June last year, tensions spiked after Indian and Chinese troops clashed in Galwan in eastern Ladakh, killing 20 Indian soldiers. Beijing later said it had lost four of its soldiers in the clash, seen as the first to cause casualties in more than four decades. Both sides have mobilized an estimated 50,000 to 60,000 troops along the LAC.