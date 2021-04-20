Rajnath Singh asks armed forces to help tackle covid crisis

Technology to manufacture 1,000 litres a minute capacity oxygen units, developed on the lines of “On-Board Oxygen Generation Technology" for India’s Light Combat Aircraft, “has been given to the industry and the Uttar Pradesh government has placed order of five such plants with the industry," Reddy told the meeting according to the statement. More such oxygen units can be supplied by the industry to cater to the hospital requirements, he said. Blood Oxygen Saturation or SpO2 units based on supplemental oxygen delivery system developed for soldiers posted at extreme high-altitude areas can be used in the treatment of covid patients, he said. DRDO had shared the technology with Indian industry to develop these systems for the market, he said.