Rajnath Singh asks US aerospace giants Boeing and Raytheon to explore manufacturing in India

Rajnath Singh asks US aerospace giants Boeing and Raytheon to explore manufacturing in India

Rajnath Singh arrived in Washington DC on Sunday as part of his five-day US visit during which he will take part in the fourth India-US 2 2 Ministerial Dialogue.
1 min read . 11:36 AM IST Livemint

India and the US are set to hold the 2 2 Ministerial Dialogue on Monday, with the Indian side being led by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh met with US aerospace and defence majors Boeing and Raytheon and exhorted them to take advantage of the policy initiatives in India aimed at 'Make in India' and 'Make for World'.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh met with US aerospace and defence majors Boeing and Raytheon and exhorted them to take advantage of the policy initiatives in India aimed at 'Make in India' and 'Make for World'.

"Raksha Mantri Shri @rajnathsingh met with the U.S. aerospace & defence majors Boeing and Raytheon after reaching Washington DC. He exhorted the companies to take advantage of policy initiatives in India to steadily march from 'Make in India' towards 'Make for the World'," tweeted the Office of the Defence Minister.

"Raksha Mantri Shri @rajnathsingh met with the U.S. aerospace & defence majors Boeing and Raytheon after reaching Washington DC. He exhorted the companies to take advantage of policy initiatives in India to steadily march from 'Make in India' towards 'Make for the World'," tweeted the Office of the Defence Minister.

 

 

The minister arrived in Washington DC on Sunday as part of his five-day US visit during which he will take part in the fourth India-US 2 2 Ministerial Dialogue.

The minister arrived in Washington DC on Sunday as part of his five-day US visit during which he will take part in the fourth India-US 2 2 Ministerial Dialogue.

India and the US are set to hold the 2 2 Ministerial Dialogue on Monday, with the Indian side being led by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar.

India and the US are set to hold the 2 2 Ministerial Dialogue on Monday, with the Indian side being led by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar.

Ahead of the 2 2 dialogue between India and the US, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to hold a virtual meeting with US President Joe Biden on Monday.

Ahead of the 2 2 dialogue between India and the US, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to hold a virtual meeting with US President Joe Biden on Monday.

