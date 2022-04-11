This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
India and the US are set to hold the 2 2 Ministerial Dialogue on Monday, with the Indian side being led by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh met with US aerospace and defence majors Boeing and Raytheon and exhorted them to take advantage of the policy initiatives in India aimed at 'Make in India' and 'Make for World'.
"Raksha Mantri Shri @rajnathsingh met with the U.S. aerospace & defence majors Boeing and Raytheon after reaching Washington DC. He exhorted the companies to take advantage of policy initiatives in India to steadily march from 'Make in India' towards 'Make for the World'," tweeted the Office of the Defence Minister.
