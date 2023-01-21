Rajnath Singh asks youth to avoid use-and-throw culture at NCC R-Day Camp1 min read . Updated: 21 Jan 2023, 04:51 PM IST
He distributed Raksha Mantri and Commendation Cards to cadets for their exemplary performance and devotion to duty
New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday visited the National Cadet Corps (NCC) Republic Day Camp at Delhi Cantt and distributed Raksha Mantri Padak and Commendation Cards to cadets for their exemplary performance and devotion to duty.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×