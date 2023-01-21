New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday visited the National Cadet Corps (NCC) Republic Day Camp at Delhi Cantt and distributed Raksha Mantri Padak and Commendation Cards to cadets for their exemplary performance and devotion to duty.

This year the Raksha Mantri Padak was awarded to Under Officer Tinggeuchile Nriame of the North Eastern Region Directorate and Cadet Avinash Jangir of the Rajasthan Directorate.

The Raksha Mantri Commendation Cards were awarded to Captain Pratap Keshari Harichandan of Odisha Directorate, Cadet Under Officer Jenny Francina Victor Anand of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Andaman & Nicobar Directorate, Cadet Fiza Shafi of Jammu & Kashmir & Ladakh Directorate and Cadet Sehwag Rana of Uttarakhand Directorate.

In an address, the defence minister exhorted them to identify new ways and strive to help the nation move forward on the path of development at a faster pace. He, however, urged them to stay connected with the country’s age-old values and traditions and work in the field of their choice with humility.

Emphasising on the need to mould oneself according to the changing times, Rajnath Singh said, no stone is being left unturned by the government to equip the nation to deal with challenges that may arise due to the fast-evolving global security scenario.

He, however, maintained that while changing with time is essential, staying connected with the country’s glorious past is equally important. The aim is to build a strong and prosperous India, rooted in its culture and traditions, he said.

The defence minister also called upon the youth to eliminate the concept of ‘Use & Throw’, pointing out that directly or indirectly society & the environment suffer the most due to this practice. He also encouraged the youth to not let the ‘Use & Throw’ concept enter their personal lives, urging them to respect elders, family and friends. He stated that while knowledge and education are important, life values hold equal relevance.

Rajnath Singh appreciated the NCC for transforming its cadets into a well-rounded personalities by inculcating the qualities of a leader, soldier, artist and above all a good human being.