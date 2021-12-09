Defence Minister Rajnath Singh today made a statement in both houses of the Parliament in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha and briefed the Parliament on the crash of the military chopper yesterday which was carrying Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat and 13 other persons.

“Indian Air Force (IAF) has ordered a tri-service inquiry into the military chopper crash. The investigation will be led by Air Marshal Manavendra Singh. The inquiry team reached Wellington yesterday itself and started the investigation," Rajnath Singh said in Lok Sabha.

The last rites of CDS General Bipin Rawat will be performed with full military honours. The last rites of other military personnel will be performed with appropriate military honour: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in his statement in Lok Sabha on the military chopper crash in Tamil Nadu

Lok Sabha today also paid tribute to CDS Bipin Rawat and other people who died in the fatal chopper crash.

Lok Sabha observes two-minute silence on the demise of Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, his wife, and other personnel in a military helicopter crash near Coonoor, Tamil Nadu.

Defence Minister said that the mortal remains of the deceased will be brought back to Delhi today by an Indian Air Force aircraft.

An Indian Air Force helicopter carrying the Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat and his entourage crashed on Wednesday near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu in apparently foggy conditions, killing 13 people on board, the IAF and other officials said.

According to accounts of official sources and a local eyewitnesses here, the helicopter was flying at a low altitude in the foggy conditions when it crashed into a valley here, before falling through trees. Fire engulfed the helicopter by the time it landed on the ground.

Although it brushed a house during its fall, there was no human casualty or injury since the inmates were not at home. The building suffered damage in the episode. Two persons, who were ablaze, fell down from the helicopter, Perumal, an eyewitness said. The helicopter carrying Rawat and others had left Sulur IAF station in Coimbatore around 10.30 am on Wednesday and was supposed to land at Defence Staff College in Wellington at Udhagamandalam about an hour later. Later, it crashed in the forest area, reducing trees to pieces of logs and ashes due to resultant fire, even as the local people turned first responders to try and save the injured.

