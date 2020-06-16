Rajnath Singh briefs PM Modi on India-China border situation

According to the Indian Army, an Indian army officer and two others were killed on Monday in a “violent faceoff" between the two sides at Galwan in Ladakh, one of at least four areas that had seen tensions over the last few days. India had sent in reinforcements to match deployments from the Chinese side in Ladakh sector, according to people familiar with the matter. The Galwan river area was one of three from where a partial withdrawal of troops was taking place, after senior military commanders of the two countries met in Moldo, on the Chinese side of the LAC on 6 June, people familiar with the matter said last Tuesday.