NEW DELHI : Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has called for joint efforts to develop India as a Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) hub, and emphasised the need for MRO services to safeguard our defence equipment and systems, and protect our defence forces.

The defence minister was speaking at the inaugural session of the seminar on “Sustenance in MRO and Obsolescence Mitigation: Op capability Enhancers in Aerospace Domain" organised by the Indian Air Force at Aero India 2023 on 14 February, 2023.

Rajnath Singh pointed out that the self-confidence and morale of our defence forces will be strengthened by using indigenous equipment. He mentioned that due to geo-political developments India is taking steps to strengthen its defence sector and assured that the government is committed towards making the best equipment and platforms available to our defence forces to bolster National security.

He further mentioned that along with combat readiness the government has focussed on Aatmanirbharta in defence production, and preparedness. As a result, India is moving ahead in the field of defence production, he said.

The defence minister listed various initiatives to develop self-reliance in the IAF, such as the Akash Weapon System, LCA Tejas, Long Range Surface to Air Missiles, Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft and the order for 15 Light Combat Helicopter ‘Prachand’.

He also informed that there would be 160 of the Prachand helicopters in the Armed Forces in the future. He expressed confidence that these steps would help to reduce external dependence of the Armed Forces.

“While we should procure the best equipment and systems, our efforts should focus on developing our own equipment and systems to strengthen the Indian defence sector," the defence minister added.

Speaking on the need to give a push to indigenisation, Rajnath Singh mentioned that the requirement for minimum 50% indigenous content in ‘Buy Indian- IDDM’ category currently does not include maintenance.

He suggested that the procurement cost as well as maintenance and support should have 50% indigenous content to make the acquisition truly “Buy Indian- IDDM" and give a boost to Aatmanirbharta.

The defence minister further pointed out the need to consider the cost of defence products over their entire lifespan.

“The Life Cycle cost of high value defence equipment, including service and maintenance, should be examined at the time of acquisition for a clear estimate of total expenditure on these products throughout their usable life, and to enable us to get better value for money", he suggested.

He said that this will also enable us to understand the overall financial implications and estimate the level of indigenisation in particular defence equipment.

Rajnath Singh expressed confidence that the IAF would scale new heights not only in the sphere of security, but also in terms of self-reliance. He appreciated the organisation of the seminar, saying that it will promote efforts to build a self-reliant Air Force.

He also commended the dedication of the IAF and its role as a first responder and relief activities during the earthquakes in Syria and Turkey, saying that the efforts reflect India’s contribution to international relations and its duty towards the world.