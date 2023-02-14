Rajnath Singh calls for joint efforts to develop India as MRO hub
- Rajnath said that the self-confidence and morale of our defence forces will be strengthened by using indigenous equipment
NEW DELHI : Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has called for joint efforts to develop India as a Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) hub, and emphasised the need for MRO services to safeguard our defence equipment and systems, and protect our defence forces.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×