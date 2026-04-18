Rajnath Singh chairs key meet over US-Iran war; India invited to join UK-France led initiative on Hormuz

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh held the fourth meeting of the Informal Group of Ministers (IGoM) on Saturday to discuss the West Asia situation.

Singh said the NDA government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is taking swift and effective steps to address any potential risks arising from the ongoing conflict in the region.

In a post on X, Rajnath Singh said the government remains actively engaged in monitoring the evolving situation and ensuring necessary measures are in place to mitigate any emerging challenges.

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"The 4th meeting of the Informal Group of Ministers (IGoM) on West Asia situation was held today. The NDA Government under the leadership of PM Shri@narendramodicontinues to take swift and effective action to mitigate any potential risks or problem arising due to ongoing West Asia conflict," Rajnath Singh wrote on X.

India invited to join UK-France led initiative on Hormuz India officially confirmed on Friday that it has been invited to take part in a maritime initiative led by the United Kingdom and France to protect transit through the Strait of Hormuz, widely regarded as a critical global chokepoint.

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During a weekly media briefing in the capital, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal confirmed the invitation, stating, “Yes, India has got the invitation to join the initiative. The meeting is scheduled to start in a few hours. We will inform you on India's role and will also inform you on what was discussed at the meeting.”

This invitation arrives as the international community intensifies efforts to ensure the security of one of the world's most vital energy corridors, which accounts for nearly 20 per cent of global oil trade.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs, New Delhi has been asked to contribute to a collaborative plan aimed at maintaining "uninterrupted navigation" through the strategic passage. This move reflects a mounting global urgency to stabilise the region and protect essential shipping lanes.

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In a related diplomatic push, Al Jazeera reports that British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and French President Emmanuel Macron held talks at the Élysee Palace. The two leaders are preparing to host a virtual summit with approximately 40 countries to address the situation in the Strait of Hormuz.

The discussions are expected to focus on establishing a coalition dedicated to tanker security and may include potential demining operations, though specific details are yet to be finalised.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz is also slated to attend and has suggested that he wants US President Donald Trump to be included in the process.

The development came as US President Donald Trump declared that the American naval blockade of Iranian ports will persist until a comprehensive peace agreement is finalised with Tehran, despite Iran's move to restore access to the Strait of Hormuz.

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Clarifying the US position via his Truth Social network, Trump stated, "The naval blockade will remain in full force and effect as it pertains to Iran only, until such time as our transaction with Iran is 100% complete." He further noted that "this process should go very quickly."

(With inputs from agencies)

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