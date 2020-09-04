Rajnath Singh, Chinese counterpart Wei Fenghe may meet to resolve border row

NEW DELHI: A meeting between India's defence minister Rajnath Singh and his Chinese counterpart Wei Fenghe is "likely" on the sidelines of the ongoing Shanghai Cooperation Organisation regional grouping on Friday in Moscow, two people familiar with the development said.

The possible talks – the first at the ministerial level – will follow stalled diplomatic and military level discussions between the two neighbours to ensure disengagement and de-escalation, and rising tensions which have been simmering since May. That was when India first detected intrusions in its territory by China's People’s Liberation Army (PLA).

According to one person cited above, the request for the Singh-Fenghe meeting came from the Chinese side on Thursday. It also comes as India has secured some commanding positions on the south bank of the Pangong Tso lake and sent in additional men to the north bank, another conflict site.

On Friday, meanwhile, brigade commander level talks were on for the fifth consecutive day to reduce tensions that flared up over the weekend when the PLA made several attempts to open a new front by intruding into the southern bank of the Pangong Tso lake. The Indian army on 31 August had said it had taken pre-emptive steps to stop the PLA’s ingress. The previous four rounds of brigade commander level talks were inconclusive.

These talks come after five rounds of talks at the corps commander level as well as those between senior diplomats. While corps commander level talks had resulted in some disengagement of troops from areas intruded into in May, a major point of contention has been the pull back of Chinese troops from the north bank of Pangong Tso where they were ensconced at the ridgelines of Finger 4 – one among eight mountain spurs jutting into the lake. There has also been no progress after some pull back from an area known as Patrolling Point or PP 17. This was a other site where India had detected intrusion in May. In another two other areas – where Chinese forces had intruded – there has been more disengagement than in the other two, say officials.

In June, Indian foreign minister S Jaishankar had spoken to his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi on the phone. That was two days after a violent clash between Indian and Chinese troops resulting in the deaths of 20 Indian soldiers. The Chinese have not given their number of dead.

On 5 July, Wang and Indian National Security Advisor Ajit Doval also had a phone conversation. But while it was said the two sides had agreed on the need to reduce tensions, there has been no let up in the strain.

Jaishankar and Wang could meet on the sidelines of an SCO foreign ministerial meet in Moscow next week.

India and China have amassed thousands of troops along the borders and the deployment is expected to continue into the winter months. There is also some speculation that this could be a permanent deployment for the Indian army – at heights ranging from 14,000-16,000 feet.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via