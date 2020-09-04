Rajnath Singh, Chinese counterpart Wei Fenghe may meet to resolve border row

These talks come after five rounds of talks at the corps commander level as well as those between senior diplomats. While corps commander level talks had resulted in some disengagement of troops from areas intruded into in May, a major point of contention has been the pull back of Chinese troops from the north bank of Pangong Tso where they were ensconced at the ridgelines of Finger 4 – one among eight mountain spurs jutting into the lake. There has also been no progress after some pull back from an area known as Patrolling Point or PP 17. This was a other site where India had detected intrusion in May. In another two other areas – where Chinese forces had intruded – there has been more disengagement than in the other two, say officials.