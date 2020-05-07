Rajnath Singh clears scrapping 10,000 Military Engineering Services posts

NEW DELHI: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday approved scrapping nearly 10,000 posts in the Military Engineering Services (MES) "to enhance combat capability and rebalance defence expenditure of the armed forces," a statement from the defence ministry said.

The decision is in line with the recommendations of the Committee of Experts, headed by former lieutenant general DB Shekatkar, the statement said. The Shekatkar committee, set up in 2016 by former defence minister Manohar Parikkar, had made a number of suggestions on how to make the Indian armed forces much leaner, cohesive and modern.

“One of the recommendations made by the Committee was to restructure the civilian workforce in a manner that the work of MES could be partly done by departmentally employed staff and other works could be outsourced," the defence ministry statement said.

“In line with the recommendations made by the Committee, based on the proposal of E-in-C (engineer-in-chief) MES, the proposal of abolition of 9,304 posts out of the total 13,157 vacancies of the basic and industrial staff has been approved" by Singh, the statement said.

“The recommendation was aimed at making MES an effective organisation with a leaner workforce, well equipped to handle complex issues in the emerging scenario in an efficient and cost effective manner," it added.

As India’s economy faces a slowdown along with the pressures exerted by the covid-19 crisis on resources, Singh had previously advised all the three services to prioritise and rationalise expenditure.

According to Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI), India was the among the top three top military spenders in the world in 2019 with an estimated spend of $71 billion after the US and China.

