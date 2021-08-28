NEW DELHI: Indian defence minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday commissioned the L&T built Offshore Patrol Vessel (OPV) ICGS Vigraha into the Indian coast guard.

The handing over of the vessel by L&T to the Indian defence ministry showcases its commitment to ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ by completing the delivery of all seven OPVs ahead of contractual schedule, a statement from the company said.

OPVs are long-range surface ships, capable of operation in the maritime zones of India, including island territories with helicopter operation capabilities. Their roles include coastal and offshore patrolling, policing maritime zones of India, control and surveillance, anti-smuggling and anti-piracy operations with limited wartime roles.

The commissioning ceremony took place in Chennai and was witnessed by Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin and army chief Manoj Mukund Naravane among others.

ICGS Vigraha is the last vessel in the series of seven OPVs built by L&T under an MoD contract signed in 2015, the company statement said.

In his remarks, S.N. Subrahmanyan, CEO & MD, Larsen & Toubro, said: “Ahead of schedule delivery of all 7 OPVs is a historic milestone in the journey of ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ in defence. This feat bears greater significance amidst unprecedented business interruptions caused by covid-19."

“L&T has invested heavily and ensured timely readiness of world-class production facilities, covering wide range of India’s needs. Going forward, we expect these facilities to contribute significantly to ‘Make in India’ initiative. With multiple naval shipbuilding programmes on the anvil, L&T is also uniquely positioned to equip the Indian Navy and Coast Guard fleets with modern ships in shortest possible time," he added.

The ICGS Vigraha is about 98 metres long, 15 metres wide, has 3.6 metres draught, with 2,140 tonnes displacement and a range of 5,000 nautical miles, the L&T statement said.

“It can attain a sustained speed of up to 26 knots. The entire design and construction process has been certified by American Bureau of Shipping as well as Indian Registrar of Shipping and overseen by the Indian Coast Guard’s resident team at Kattupalli," the company statement added.

