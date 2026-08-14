Rajnath Singh condemns Rahul Gandhi's remarks on PM Modi, foreign policy as 'petty and condemnable'

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday condemned Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's remarks on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and India's foreign policy, calling them "petty and condemnable" and saying they had lowered the dignity of the post of Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition, ANI reported.

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Singh said he had never witnessed such "indecent and unimaginable conduct" from a Leader of Opposition during his long political career.

"The remarks made by LoP Rahul Gandhi on PM Narendra Modi and India's foreign policy yesterday are petty and condemnable. It is painful for me personally, too," Singh told ANI.

He said Gandhi's remarks were unacceptable despite any political differences with PM Modi.

"Rahul Gandhi might have frustration with PM in his mind but such indecent remarks are unacceptable," Singh said, adding that PM Modi had brought prestige to India nationally and internationally and was working towards a "Viksit Bharat".

Singh further accused Gandhi of insulting not only the prime minister but also India's international standing.

"Rahul Gandhi has not only insulted PM Narendra Modi but also the international prestige of India. He has shredded the dignity of the post of Lok Sabha LoP," Singh said.

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What Singh said on foreign policy Singh also questioned whether the Congress could claim the legacy of several of the country's prominent political leaders after Gandhi's remarks.

"I would also like to humbly tell the Congress party that after such language and conduct, can they have any claim over the legacy of Lal-Bal-Pal and Gandhi, Patel and Nehru," Singh said. He also referred to leaders including Subhas Chandra Bose, Rajendra Prasad, Lal Bahadur Shastri, PV Narasimha Rao and Pranab Mukherjee.

His remarks came after Gandhi criticised the Modi government's foreign policy during a Congress event, arguing that the prime minister's responsibility was to protect India's interests rather than focus on "mere friendships" with foreign leaders.

"You aren't just visiting a friend's house. In this role, the Prime Minister of India doesn't engage in mere friendship. They have no interest in friendship; their job is to protect the country," Gandhi said, according to Hindustan Times.

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Gandhi also criticised the idea that foreign policy was about "hugging politicians". He subsequently hugged Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit on stage to illustrate his point. Dikshit then asked Gandhi if he had hugged him thinking he was Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, to which Gandhi replied, "I have not reached there yet."

The remarks triggered criticism from several BJP leaders.

Also Read | SC quashes criminal defamation case against Rahul Gandhi over Savarkar remarks

Political reactions BJP MP Sudhanshu Trivedi accused Gandhi of using "uncivil, undignified, and condemnable language" and said his conduct suggested that he was "crossing all limits of propriety".

Trivedi also alleged that the Congress and Gandhi had emerged as a challenge to "the country's democracy and a healthy democratic process".

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also criticised Gandhi, alleging that the Congress leadership had crossed "every line of decency" with remarks involving Meloni.

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Sarma said the comments were not only politically inappropriate but also an attempt to damage India's foreign relations.

BJP spokesperson CR Kesavan described Gandhi's act as a "shameful stunt" and accused him of making "vulgar insinuations" against Modi's foreign policy.

BJP MP and spokesperson Sambit Patra also criticised Gandhi, saying the language used against the prime minister and Italy's head of state was "shameful for any civilized democratic and political culture".

RJD MP Manoj Kumar Jha, however, said Gandhi's remarks should be viewed in the context of the political message he was attempting to convey, while calling Dikshit's remark about Meloni inappropriate.

"Look at its political message. Often, when a political message goes into the custody of language, the message veers off in another direction, but fundamentally, it was a political message," Jha said.

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EMA response on controversy The controversy also drew a response from the Ministry of External Affairs, with MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stressing India's strong ties with Italy.

"We have strong ties with Italy. We should be respectful," Jaiswal said, responding to the Congress leader's remarks involving Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

About the Author Prabhakar Jha Prabhakar Jha is a journalist and digital news editor with nearly a decade of experience in online media, specialising in breaking news, politics, nat...Read More ✕ Prabhakar Jha Prabhakar Jha is a journalist and digital news editor with nearly a decade of experience in online media, specialising in breaking news, politics, national affairs. Having built his career across fast-paced digital newsrooms, he has developed a reputation for delivering accurate, timely, and reader-friendly stories while leading editorial teams during high-pressure news cycles. In 2026, he joined LiveMint as a Digital Content Producer.



A postgraduate in History from the University of Delhi, Prabhakar combines strong editorial judgment with a keen interest in public policy, governance, economics, and global affairs. Before joining LiveMint, he worked with leading digital publications, including News9Live and The Times of India, where he handled breaking news, copy editing, headline writing, live coverage, and newsroom coordination.



Beyond the newsroom, Prabhakar is passionate about long-form writing and storytelling. He has a particular interest in global affairs. An avid reader with a love for literary fiction, he also enjoys blogging, poetry, and working on creative writing projects.

India, Stay updated with the latest Trending World and US news. More India News Home Rajnath Singh condemns Rahul Gandhi's remarks on PM Modi, foreign policy as 'petty and condemnable'